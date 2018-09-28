Trump signs funding bill that averts government shutdown before midterms

President Trump signs an $853B funding bill on Friday, avoiding a partial government shutdown before the midterm elections and delaying any showdown over paying for a border wall until at least December.

The bill includes $716B for defense spending and $1.6B for the building the border wall, far short of the $5B Republicans were seeking.

The legislation also includes 12 months of funding for the departments of Labor, Education and Health and Human Services. But funding for some other government departments, including Homeland Security, State, Commerce, and Justice, will end on Dec. 7.

