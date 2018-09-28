Peabody Energy -14% as fire kills Q4 production at North Goonyella mine

Peabody Energy (BTU -13.9% ) plunges following "indications" of a fire at part of its North Goonyella mine in Queensland, Australia, after some scheduled work earlier in the month.

North Goonyella operations, including the longwell move, had been interrupted and delayed last week by elevated gas levels.

The company says it is working in conjunction with others toward a plan to extinguish the fire and contain its impacts.

BTU says it does not expect production from North Goonyella in Q4 but it is too early to assess the full financial impact of the ongoing issue on future periods; the mine shipped 1.6M tons in 2016 and 2.9M tons in 2017.

With strong performance from other mines, BTU maintains its FY 2018 met coal sales volume targets of 11M-12M tons.