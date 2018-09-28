Analyst: Google will pay Apple $9B this year to remain default search

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall estimates that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will pay Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) $9B this year to remain the default search engine of the Safari mobile browser.

Hall’s estimate is 3x higher than last year’s, and the analyst thinks the total could rise as high as $12B next year.

Apple and Google don’t publicly discuss the payment or the amount, which Google files away in its traffic acquisition costs.

Source: Business Insider via Fast Company.

