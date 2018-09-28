Orrstown Financial reports merger consideration results in Mercersburg purchase

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) will exchange 85% of Mercersburg common stock for Orrstown common stock and 15% of Mercersburg stock for cash.

Of 810,080 shares of Mercersburg, holders of 52.8% elected to receive Orrstown stock and 35.2% elected to receive cash. About 12% expressed no preference or didn't make a valid election.

Mercersburg stockholders who elected to receive cash will get cash consideration for 42.6% of their shares; stockholders who elected to receive stock will receive stock consideration for 100% of their shares; and stockholders who didn't make a value election will receive stock consideration for 100% of their shares.

