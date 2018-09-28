'Fight for the company,' GE CEO says as turbine flaw under control

General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO John Flannery told employees today that the recent problem with the company's newest power plant turbines is under control, after shares lost more than 10% since last week's disclosure.

In a video message, Flannery said engineers have a solution to the flaw that caused the turbine blade failure that forced four of GE’s flagship turbines to be taken offline, as BofA Merrill Lynch revealed earlier this afternoon.

The CEO encouraged employees to “fight for the company” amid negative news reports about the power issues, which he said have overstated the degree of the problems in the power division.

Shares fell 2% in today's trade after RBC analyst Deane Dry suggested GE shares have not yet hit bottom because the company still faces an "extensive list of looming negatives."

"The prospects for new charges associated with the fan blade issue have unexpectedly added to GE's already-full plate of looming negatives, including a likely 2018 guidance cut, ongoing SEC and DoJ investigations, potential dividend cut, and price-cost pressures compounded by US-China tariffs and trade war fallout," according to Dray.

The analyst expects GE to cut full-year EPS guidance when it announces Q3 earnings in late October, and sees a "strong likelihood that GE will be forced to take a multi-billion-dollar writedown" of Alstom, which could "further stretch its leverage ratios and potentially trigger a review of its credit ratings."