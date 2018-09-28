Morgan Stanley rains on BlackBerry parade with cautious note

Sounding a cautious note on a blockbuster day for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) -- which rose 11.7% after its earnings beat this morning -- Morgan Stanley says the company's 2020 growth expectations are too high.

The firm's reiterating an Equal-Weight stance.

BlackBerry Technology Solutions provided the one growth spot among segment revenues (overall revenues dropped by double digits).

And the current pace for BTS 2020 estimates are too optimistic, analyst James Faucette says, without continued acceleration in licensing revenue into next year. He expects auto growth to decelerate in the second half as well, putting the weight on licensing shoulders to meet targets. (h/t Bloomberg)

He has a price target of $10, now representing 12.1% downside after today's run. (The stock closed at $11.38.)

BB is down 1.1% in postmarket trading.

