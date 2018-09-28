Genworth reports ability to comply with revised PMIERs

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) says its U.S. mortgage insurance business assets would have a sufficiency ratio of about 120% of required assets under the new private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements (PMIERs 2.0), or more than $500M of available assets above PMIERs 2.0 requirements as of June 30, 2018.

Under the current rules, its available assets were about 129% of required assets or more than $700M above required levels.

Private mortgage insurers must meet PMIERs to provide mortgage insurance on loans delivered to or purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The effective date of PMIERs 2.0 is March 31, 2019.

