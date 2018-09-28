Reuters: Sinopec halves Iran oil loadings under U.S. pressure

China’s Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) is cutting loadings of crude oil from Iran by half this month, Reuters reports, as the state refiner comes under U.S. pressure to comply with a ban on Iranian oil beginning in November.

Based on the prevailing supply contract between SNP and the National Iranian Oil Co., the loadings would be reduced to ~130K bbl/day, which would have comprised 20% of China’s average daily imports from Iran in 2017, according to the report.

The move comes after senior U.S. officials reportedly visited SNP in Beijing last month, demanding steep cutbacks in Iranian oil purchases.