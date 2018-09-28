Devon Energy upgraded to Outperfrom at Piper Jaffray

Devon Energy (DVN +1.4% ) is higher as Piper Jaffray upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $53 price target, raised from $49, as analyst Ryan Todd expects a "high-quality onshore portfolio driving upper-quartile debt-adjusted cash flow growth and active disposal program as offering support for free cash flow momentum into 2019" and beyond.

Todd also sees potential catalysts in non-core asset divestitures; Lusitano Project testing the co-development of the Leonard, Bone Spring and Wolfcamp targets; Horsefly and Bernhardt STACK infill developments; and additional Niobrara appraisal results.