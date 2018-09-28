CBS gets subpoenas on Moonves, related matters

In an 8-K filing, CBS notes it's received subpoenas tied to its probe into the conduct of former Chairman/CEO Les Moonves.

The company notes that (as previously announced) it's hired two law firms to investigate allegations about Moonves as well as into CBS News and "cultural issues at all levels of CBS. This investigation is ongoing."

Meanwhile, it's received subpoenas from the New York County District Attorney’s Office and the New York City Commission on Human Rights "regarding the subject matter of this investigation and related matters," and the New York Attorney General's office has requested information as well.

