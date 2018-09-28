Fannie Mae book of business rises at 4.7% compound annual rate in August

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) reports mortgage portfolio balance of $221.2B at the end of August 2018 vs. $221.3B at the end of July.

Total Fannie Mae MBS and other guarantees $3.102T vs. $3.084T.

Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate fell 6 basis points to 0.82% in August.

Total book of business annual growth rate of 4.7% in August compares with 2.5% in July.

Multifamily serious delinquency rate narrowed by 1 basis point to 0.08%.

Completed 12,948 loan modifications in August.

