Stocks secure big quarterly gains despite flat Friday

Stocks finished flat on the day to wrap up a big quarter, with the S&P 500 gaining 7.2% to score its best quarterly gain since Q4 2013, the Dow jumping 9.3% and the Nasdaq adding 7.1%.

On the day, financial shares (-1.1%) fell again, extending the group's weekly loss to 4.1%, while utilities (+1.5%) and real estate (+1.3%) topped the day's sector standings; most other groups finished little changed.

Tesla tumbled 13.9% in today's trade after CEO Elon Musk was sued by the SEC over his August tweet about taking the company private; Musk and the SEC reportedly were close to reaching a no-guilt settlement that would have barred him from being chairman for two years, but he backed out at the last minute.

In D.C., the Senate Judiciary Committee passed the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on a party-line vote, but a final Senate vote will be delayed after Sen. Flake unexpectedly called for a one-week FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations that have hounded the judge.

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield remaining unchanged at 3.06%.

November WTI crude oil climbed 1.6% to settle at $73.25/bbl, the highest since July 10.