Reuters: Barrick eyes China money to lower Africa risk after Randgold deal

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) will seek Chinese investments through minority stakes or joint ventures in some of its African mines to offset higher risk stemming from its planned acquisition of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), Reuters reports, citing people familiar with ABX’s thinking.

ABX also will lean on Randgold CEO Mark Bristow’s expertise in dealing with governments in challenging jurisdictions to navigate the Africa continent risk, according to the report; Africa will represent ~30% of ABX’s net asset value after the deal closes, up from 15% currently.

“The question for Barrick is, how do you balance the risk profile with the growth profile?” says David Neuhauser, managing director of Livermore Partners and an ABX shareholder. “Barrick’s potential partnerships with the Chinese could de-risk its African exposure.”