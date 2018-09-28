Exxon-led consortium to pay Rosneft $230M to settle production dispute

The Exxon Mobil-led (NYSE:XOM) Russian Sakhalin-1 consortium agrees to pay a $230M settlement to Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) in an oil production dispute, according to one of the consortium partners.

Rosneft had filed a $1.4B suit in the Sakhalin district arbitration court over a dispute around how oil should be shared between the Sakhalin-1 concession and an adjacent Rosneft field.

The partner also says production at Sakhalin-1 reached 250K bbl/day, up from 200K bbl/day, as Russia had lifted output restrictions as part of its global deal with OPEC.