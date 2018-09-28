WSJ: Tesla's Musk thought he had Saudis' verbal OK for go-private deal

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk believes he had a verbal agreement from the Saudi sovereign-wealth fund to finance his go-private plan, The Wall Street Journal reports -- a potential preview of how he'll defend himself against SEC accusations of fraud.

The SEC claims Musk "knew that he had never discussed a going-private transaction at $420 per share with any potential funding source.”

Musk's stance is reportedly turning on an assumption by regulators that a written agreement and fixed price are necessary for a deal -- and he believes regulators aren't sufficiently appreciating how Middle Eastern businesses routinely operate on verbal agreements, according to the report.

Shares are up 0.1% after hours, after declining 13.9% today.

