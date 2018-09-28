Massachusetts senators push law forcing Charter out-of-market coverage

Massachusetts' two senators have introduced a bill designed to force Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) to conduct good-faith negotiations to carry a pair of cable stations in the Albany, N.Y., market in their state's Berkshire County.

Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren's legislation forces Charter and WWLP and WCVB (stations from Springfield and Boston respectively) to negotiate carriage for Berkshire, which is in the Albany Designated Market Area.

Markets that cross state lines have been a thorny issue for cable operators in the past.

"Berkshire County residents deserve programming that is relevant to their community and allows them to stay up-to-date on political affairs, follow their favorite sports teams, and keep up-to-date on important weather and emergency alerts,” Warren says.