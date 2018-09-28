Nat gas prices could quadruple with bad winter weather, Citi analyst says

A severe cold spell could raise Henry Hub natural gas prices to a range of $12-$16/MMBtu, “similar to where marginal generation costs of fuel oil and diesel would be,” says Citi’s Anthony Yuen.

And if bitter cold weather hits both the U.S. and “either Europe or Asia at the same time... spot LNG [liquefied natural gas] prices could surge to $20/MMBtu at the extreme," Yuen writes; Nymex U.S. natural gas currently trades at ~$3.00/MMBtu.

Yuen thinks a spike in gas prices this winter could lift shares of gas-oriented companies such as Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG).

Shares of many gas companies, while up from winter lows, are still lower YTD, reflecting concerns that there is too much new gas supply to sustain a rally in the gas market.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB