Bebe +2.5% after special dividend; company shuffles board

Bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) is getting a lift after hours, up 2.5% , following a special dividend it's issuing, alongside some news about changes to the board.

The company will pay a special dividend of $0.25/share, based on trailing two quarters of licensing income from its joint venture BB Brand Holdings.

The dividend is payable Oct. 24 to shareholders of record as of the close on Oct. 10.

Meanwhile, in board changes effective on Sept. 30, Nick Capuano will be made chairman; and Robert Galvin will resign from the board, to be replaced by Darrin Klotz.

Capuano will be continue to be joined on the board by Manny Mashouf, Corrado Federico and Kenny Young.

The board is also dissolving the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee.