NGM Biopharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

South San Francisco, CA-based NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $75M IPO.

The biopharma firm has seven candidates in its pipeline. Lead drug is Phase 2b-stage NGM282, an engineered version of human hormone FGF19, for the treatment of NASH. Candidate #2 is Phase 1b-stage NGM313 for NASH and type 2 diabetes.

In 2015, it inked a five-year research collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) that included an exclusive global license to its growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15). Merch also has the option to in-license other pipeline programs on a individual basis.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Collaboration Revenue: 40.7 (+7.4%); Operating Expenses: 49.6 (+2.7%); Net Loss: (7.1) (+24.6%); Cash Consumption: (8.8) (+22.1%).