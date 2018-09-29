Teradyne seen as co-bot winner

Loup Ventures sees Teradyne (NYSE:TER) as well-positioned to take advantage of the increasing use of manufacturing robots in new industries.

"We believe we are seeing a paradigm shift in the manufacturing sector, where robots and humans are beginning to work together side-by-side," writes Loup's Gene Munster.

After the acquisitions of Universal Robots in 2015 and Mobile Industrial Robots in 2018, Teradyne has collaborative robots (called co-bots) and autonomous mobile robots poised to become a "material" catalyst to earnings.

Shares of Teradyne are down 12% YTD.