Elon Musk settles with SEC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has reached a settlement deal with the SEC that will keep him on as the company's CEO and also require him to resign as chairman within 45 days, according to CNBC.

Musk will pay a $20M fine as part of the agreement over the fraud lawsuit filed by the SEC on Thursday.

Sources indicate that as part of the deal, Tesla will appoint two new independent directors to the board. The EV automaker has been criticized in the past for the composition of the board.

Updated: The SEC has posted a press release on the settlement, including details on an agreement with the company itself. Tesla will establish a new committee of independent directors and put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk’s communications. Tesla will also pay a $20M fine.

"The total package of remedies and relief announced today are specifically designed to address the misconduct at issue by strengthening Tesla’s corporate governance and oversight in order to protect investors," notes SEC Enforcement co-director Stephanie Avakian.

