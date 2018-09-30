Husky Energy takes $2.6B acquisition proposal to MEG Energy shareholders

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) goes directly to MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) shareholders to propose acquiring the company for about C$3.3B (US$2.6B), after MEG's board refused to talk with Husky about the "merits of the transaction."

Each MEG shareholder will have the option to receive per share either C$11 in cash or 0.485 of a Husky share, subject to a maximum total cash consideration of C$1B and a maximum aggregate number of Husky shares issued by about 107M. The cash price represents a premium of 37% over its closing price of C$8.03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday.

The deal will add to Husky's free cash flow, funds from operations, earnings, and production on a per-share basis.

Combined company would have total upstream production of more than 410,000 boe/d and downstream refining and upgrading capacity of about 400,000 bbl/d.

Husky sees C$200M in synergies.

