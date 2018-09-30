Facebook could face $1.6B fine in Europe over data breach: WSJ

A European Union privacy watchdog could fine Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) up to $1.63B for a data breach reported on Friday that affected accounts of more than 50M users, if company violated the EU's new privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission demanded more information from Facebook about the scope and nature of the breach, including which EU residents might be affected.

The regulator said it was concerned that Facebook was unable to clarify the nature of the breach and the risk for users.

