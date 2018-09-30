Musk: Tesla 'very close' to profitability

Hours after his settlement with the SEC, Elon Musk yesterday was back at it, telling Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) employees the company is set to turn a profit.

"We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow (Sunday),” said Musk in an email. “If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations.”

Sunday is the last day of Q3, and Tesla has been busting it through the weekend to try and meet/beat production numbers (which could be released as soon as Monday).

