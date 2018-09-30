California makes toughest net neutrality law, and DOJ sues

A last-minute signing by California Gov. Jerry Brown has given the state the nation's toughest net neutrality law tonight -- and immediately drew a lawsuit from the Trump administration.

The law passed the legislature and went to Brown's desk on Aug. 31; he had until tonight to sign it into law.

The bill's backers weren't worried about the delay, suggesting that similar high-impact bills often wait until the last minute for signature.

Meanwhile the Justice Dept. immediately sued. “States do not regulate interstate commerce — the federal government does,” says Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying the FCC has sole authority to create rules for broadband providers.

As with California's auto emissions laws, California's new rules could become de facto rules for the country if providers apply the same rules to other states.

