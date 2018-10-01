Report: Coke, Unilever on shortlist for GSK India nutrition unit bidding

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Unilever (UN, UL) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) are on the shortlist for a second round of bidding for the Indian nutrition business of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Economic Times reports.

That business includes the high-profile Horlicks brand.

It's not clear exactly how many bidders are still being considered, nor who may have opted out from an initial round of bidding that also included PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Reckitt Benkiser (OTCPK:RBGLY), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Kellogg (NYSE:K), ITC and KKR.

Observers expect bidding to range from $2.75B-$3.2B.

The auction is expected to help fund GSK's $13B buyout of Novartis in their consumer healthcare joint venture.