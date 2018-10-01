China cancels security meeting with U.S. amid tensions

China canceled a high-level annual security meeting with the U.S. planned for mid-October, the latest sign of simmering tensions between the two countries.

The country was set to meet in the diplomatic and security dialogue with U.S. Defense Sec. Jim Mattis in Beijing, but now says a senior Chinese military officer won't be available to meet with him.

That caps a wave of recent irritants for Beijing, including sales of $330M in military equipment to Taiwan, continuing B-52 flyovers in the East China Sea and South China Sea, and sanctions on a Chinese state military company for buying weapons from Russia.

Also upcoming: Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a major speech this week expected to highlight negative U.S. views of China's international behavior -- including a recent push by the administration suggesting China is trying to interfere in domestic U.S. politics.

