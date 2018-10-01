U.S. and Canada reach last-minute pact to revise Nafta

The U.S. and Canada struck a last-minute trade deal Sunday night to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement that allows Canada to join the accord reached between the U.S. and Mexico in August.

The Canadian dollar gains 0.7% against the U.S. dollar and the Mexican peso jumps 1.1% against the greenback.

The new agreement, to be officially called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, now includes rules for financial-services and digital business that have emerged since Nafta was originally signed.

Canada agreed to curb protection for its dairy industry, while the U.S. dropped demands to get rid of special Nafta courts that allow member states to challenge trade restrictions imposed by others.

