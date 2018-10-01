Italian bonds continue decline on report that EU may reject Italy's budget

Italian bonds fell for third day as investors brace for potential friction between the European Union and Italy's populist government over Italy's budget proposal that targets a 2019 deficit of 2.4%.

Italy's two-year government bond yield is up almost 10 basis points to 1.12%; yields rise when bond prices fall. Italy's 10-year government bond yield is up almost 6 bps to 3.20%.

Italian publication La Repubblica reported that the European Commission is poised to reject Italy's budget plans in November and open a procedure against its public accounts in February.

Italy's populist government needs to turn in its full budget proposal to the EU for review on Oct. 15.

