Fiat Chrysler seen announcing new management structure: Reuters

Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) new chief Mike Manley is expected to announce the automaker's new management team Monday as he aims to keep the carmaker independent and continue its push to develop self-driving and electric cars..

Pietro Gorlier, now chief operating officer of Fiat Chrysler's components business, is expected to be named European chief, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Also, Japan's Calsonic Kansei has been in talks with Fiat Chrysler for buying Fiat's Magneti Marelli parts unit, but no binding agreement has been reached yet, says Reuters.

Manley is also expected to name some managers for North American operations, namely those who will succeed him at heading Jeep and Ram.

