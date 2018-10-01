U.S. stock markets poised to gain as Canada-U.S. strike trade deal

U.S. stock markets are all poised to rise as U.S. and Canada trade negotiators hammered out an agreement the rewrites the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. S&P futures rise 0.6%, Dow futures are up 0.7%, and Nasdaq up 0.8%.

In Europe, Stoxx Europe 600 Index gains 0.3%, led by technology and chemicals.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed up 0.5% to its highest level in almost 27 years amid thin trading in Asia due to holidays. It's Labor Day in Australia, and Hong Kong and China are also shut for holidays.

Previously: Italian bonds continue decline on report that EU may reject Italy's budget (Oct. 1)