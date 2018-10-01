Valens secures exclusive rights for IP & beverage brands with tarukino holdings inc.

Valens GroWorks (OTC:MYMSF) has signed a two-part, multi-year agreement with Tarukino Holdings, Inc. for 4.3M shares of the Company on signing the agreement, 1M warrants exercisable at prices ranging from $3.50 to $4.00 per share for a five year term from the date of issuance and a decreasing royalty on revenue related to the associated products and technologies over the term of the agreement.

This multi-year agreement also provides Valens with the exclusive rights to produce, sell and distribute, in Canada, when and where permitted, Tarukino branded products including Happy Apple and Pearl 2 0.

Tyler Robson, CEO, Valens GroWorks said, "In addition to holding the exclusive rights for Tarukino's beverage brands in the Canadian market, this partnership gives Valens access to the proprietary technology of SōRSE, which will enable Valens to expand on its offerings across numerous sectors of the cannabis space, particularly edibles and beverages which the Company believes will be one of the next categories addressed by Health Canada in relation to the legalization of recreational cannabis in the Canadian market. Tarukino's team consists of some of the world's top scientists, and we are pleased to have access to their knowledge and expertise over the coming years."