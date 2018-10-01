Neonode announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective today.

The split-adjusted shares of common stock will continue trading under the existing symbol "NEON" on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Stockholders entitled to receive a fractional share in connection with the reverse stock split will be entitled to a cash payment in lieu thereof.

In connection with the reverse stock split, the number of authorized shares of common stock of Neonode will proportionately decrease to 10M.

The new CUSIP number for Neonode common stock following the reverse stock split will be 64051M709.