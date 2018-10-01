Crop announces major expansion in Italy

CROP INFRASTRUCTRE (OTCPK:CRXPF) has leased a 87,120 square foot greenhouse facility in Italy through its joint venture with XHemplar.

In addition, CROP will be working with XHemplar to open two retail locations before the end of the year, as well as build a state-of-the-art extraction facility.

CROP Infrastructure CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “This will allow for low-cost and high-quality pure CBD isolate and CBD products to be sold domestically as well as into the European CBD market. The joint venture’s CBD products will be branded under the XHemplar and CROP brands Tiffany CBD and Hempire Italia.