KBRwyle to help LIG Nex1 upgrade Korea's IFF capability

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has signed an exclusive Teaming Agreement to support Korean aerospace and defense company LIG Nex1 in upgrading the Korean military's Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) capability by providing test and evaluation services for the planned upgrade of the Korean military's IFF system.

Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific said, "Our agreement with LIG Nex1 is an excellent opportunity to leverage our global footprint and apply our expertise in system testing and certification and complement LIG Nex1's expertise in systems development, integration and production for the ROK IFF upgrade program."

The IFF upgrade program is expected to commence in 2019. Estimated revenue associated with this project is expected to be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment in the 2H2019.