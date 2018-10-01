WidePoint awarded $1.67M contract

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEMKT:WYY) was awarded a new 5 year contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) worth more than $1.67M to deliver enterprise-wide wireless Mobile Communications Management Services million.

Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation, commented: "Our technology has helped streamline and improve the management of mobile assets and services across the CDC's organization. Through this new contract, WidePoint will continue to provide complete outsourcing and management of CDC's mobile communication services across multiple providers."