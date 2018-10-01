Xunlei announces further restructuring of LinkToken program

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) has entered into a transaction with Beijing LinkChain Co., Ltd. to transfer the exclusive right to operate LinkToken program outside mainland China, including without limitation, the formulation, amendment and execution of the rules governing the rewarding of LinkToken to users of overseas LinkToken program, LinkToken Pocket, and the related assets and liabilities to Beijing LinkChain.

The company will also continue to leverage shared computing and blockchain technology to provide enterprise customers with cloud computing services.

Xunlei will no longer operate the LinkToken program on completing this transfer.