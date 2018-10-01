Northern Trust launches Integrated Trading Solutions

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) launched an outsourced trading capability designed to help asset owners and asset managers achieve better overall trading and performance outcomes.

Integrated Trading Solutions combines proven trading experience in equities and fixed income with comprehensive access to global markets, trading venues and liquidity.

ITS enables seamless integration using advanced technology across trade execution, middle office, matching and settlement.

The potential benefits to our clients may be reduced costs and reduced risks, while enabling the achievement of Best Execution* obligations.

Press Release