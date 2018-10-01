Kraken and Leeway announce co-operation agreement

Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) has entered into a co-operation agreement with Leeway Marine Inc. to work together to integrate Kraken’s SeaScout Expeditionary Seabed Mapping and Intelligence System onboard Leeway’s Striker high speed patrol vessel.

Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, “Today's legacy minehunting systems are a reactive process that are slow to engage; employ dated assets that are cumbersome to operate; and provide low resolution data. With the advent of new technologies, such as Synthetic Aperture Sonar and robotics, a transformation of capability is now available to enable maritime dominance in littoral environments. Technical innovations such as the Striker/SeaScout system create capabilities far superior to existing legacy systems and will help shape next generation naval forces.”