Momenta Pharmaceuticals completes strategic review to refocus its operations and drive shareholder value

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) completes its strategic review aimed at reducing costs of biosimilar development and focusing its resources on its pipeline of drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases.

As a result, Momenta plans to advance its two late-stage biosimilar assets, M923, its wholly-owned proposed biosimilar to HUMIRA and M710, to EYLEA being developed in collaboration with Mylan.

Momenta expects to file a BLA for M923 with the FDA and plans to work to identify a commercialization partner for this product candidate. The Company has initiated discussions with its collaboration partner, Mylan, to exit its participation in the development of its other five biosimilar programs including M834, a proposed biosimilar to ORENCIA, and intends to focus solely on the continued development of M710.

Additionally, the Company has approved a plan to restructure its executive team and reduce its workforce by ~50%. Momenta expects to realize ~$250M in cost savings and 110 positions across the organization.

Momenta will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement.