RXi Pharmaceuticals down 49% on pricing $15M public offering

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) prices its public offering of 21,428,572 units at a price of $0.70 per unit, for gross proceeds of ~$15M. Each unit contains one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock.

Each warrant has an exercise price of $0.70 per share and will expire seven years from the date of issuance.

Net proceeds will be used towards the development of the Company's immuno-oncology program, for other R&D activities and for general working capital.

Closing date is October 3.

Shares are down 49% premarket.

