Macau gaming revenue +3% during September

Macau gross gaming revenue increased 2.8% in September to 21.9B patacas, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The GGR growth mark fell short of the consensus estimate for a 6% gain. The month included the 33-hour closure of casinos due to Typhoon Mangkhut.

On a YTD basis, Macaau gross gaming revenue is up 15.9% through the end of September.

Looking ahead, Union Gaing sees Q4 GGR of +11% and full-year GGR of +15%.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK.