KKR Real Estate Finance closes two loans totaling $265M

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) closes two floating-rate senior loans totaling $265.0M in September, bringing Q3 2018 commitments to $680.5M across four loans.

$172M floating-rate senior loan secured by two class-A office buildings totaling 343,000 square feet located in Seattle, WA, carries a two-year initial term rate with three one-year extension options; coupon of LIBOR + 3.7% and appraised loan-to-value of about 65%.

$93.0M floating-rate senior loan secured by an 18-story, 95%-occupied, class A multifamily property located in Seattle has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options; coupon of LIBOR + 2.6% and appraised LTV of about 80%.

Weighted average underwritten internal rate of return of these two loans is 12.8%.

