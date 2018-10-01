Ameri100 announces partnership with Saartha Labs Private Limited

AMERI Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) announced a partnership with Saartha Labs Private Limited to enhance the depth and breadth of its solutions portfolio to help enterprises deal with the challenges of adopting new digital industrial technology, known as Industry 4.0, to better gather and analyze data across machines to enable faster, more flexible and more efficient processes.

“This partnership is reflective of our strategy to develop relationships with key technology partners who can complement our service offerings, drive higher margin solutions sales and help customers become Intelligent Enterprises,” said Brent Kelton, Chief Executive Officer of Ameri100. “With Saartha’s software technology and our digital transformation and cloud expertise, we are positioned to be the ideal business partner for helping our customers adopt innovative technology.”