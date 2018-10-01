Honeywell to buy Transnorm for €425M, completes Garrett Motion spinoff

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) agrees to acquire Germany-based warehouse automation company Transnorm for ~€425M ($493M) from IK Investment Partners.
IK Investment transformed Transnorm in its four years of ownership into a supplier of shipping systems for an increasing number of parcels ordered online, and reaped a return of 6x the money it had invested, according to Reuters.
The company's annual sales total ~€100M and are on track to grow by more than 30% in 2018, HON says.
HON also says it completed the spinoff of its Garrett Motion transportation systems business, which will begin trading today on the NYSE under the GTX ticker symbol.
Now read: Honeywell International (HON) Presents At Garrett Motion Inc. Investor Conference - Slideshow »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox