Honeywell to buy Transnorm for €425M, completes Garrett Motion spinoff

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) agrees to acquire Germany-based warehouse automation company Transnorm for ~€425M ($493M) from IK Investment Partners.

IK Investment transformed Transnorm in its four years of ownership into a supplier of shipping systems for an increasing number of parcels ordered online, and reaped a return of 6x the money it had invested, according to Reuters.

The company's annual sales total ~€100M and are on track to grow by more than 30% in 2018, HON says.

HON also says it completed the spinoff of its Garrett Motion transportation systems business, which will begin trading today on the NYSE under the GTX ticker symbol.