Veritas Pharma signs MOU with Agrima Botanicals for a medical cannabis research collaboration

Veritas Pharma (OTCPK:VRTHF) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Agrima Botanicals Corp.

Under the terms of the MOU, both companies wish to collaborate in a structured, scientific manner with respect to formally identifying and cooperating on the advancement of medical cannabis strains or cultivars as well as to jointly develop, commercialize and patent protect medicinal products to treat specific diseases and chronic conditions.

The definitive agreement is expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

Financial terms are not disclosed.