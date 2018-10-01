Seattle Genetics' Adcetris successful in late-stage study in first-line PTCL

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and collaboration partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPYY) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ECHELON-2, evaluating the combination of ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) and CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone) in patients with CD3-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in a first-line setting.
The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone). ADCETRIS + CHP also demonstrated superior overall survival (OS) compared to CHOP. All other key secondary endpoints were met as well.
Additional data will be presented at ASH in early December.
