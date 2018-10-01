Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories regains worldwide rights to DFA-02

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) terminates the license granted to Armis Biopharma (formerly known as CHD Bioscience) for its investigational antibacterial product, DFA-02, for the prophylaxis of surgical site infections (SSIs) .
As a result of the termination, Dr. Reddy's has regained worldwide rights to DFA-02, and is currently evaluating its options to take the program forward.
DFA-02 is a combination, broad spectrum antibacterial in situ gel which is being investigated for the prophylaxis of SSIs as an adjunct to conventional preoperative antibiotic prophylaxis.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox