Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories regains worldwide rights to DFA-02

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) terminates the license granted to Armis Biopharma (formerly known as CHD Bioscience) for its investigational antibacterial product, DFA-02, for the prophylaxis of surgical site infections (SSIs) .

As a result of the termination, Dr. Reddy's has regained worldwide rights to DFA-02, and is currently evaluating its options to take the program forward.

DFA-02 is a combination, broad spectrum antibacterial in situ gel which is being investigated for the prophylaxis of SSIs as an adjunct to conventional preoperative antibiotic prophylaxis.