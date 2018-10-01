Intel, AMD drop as analysts cut expectations

Barclays downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Equal Weight to Underweight and drops the price target from $53 to $38, a 12% downside to Friday’s close and a new Street-low target.

Analyst Blayne Curtis sees a no-win scenario with either share loss, price cuts, or both. Curtis expects a material downside to EPS and declining FCF.

Baird weighs in on Intel competitor AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) with a downgrade from Outperform to Neutral.

The firm sees PC share gains expectations resulting from the Intel CPU shortage as too high.

While the EPYC ramp outlook impresses the firm, the upside remains limited and Intel will react with new architecture.

Intel shares are down 1.4% premarket to $46.65.

AMD shares are down 0.9% to $30.60.

