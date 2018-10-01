Viking Therapeutics' VK5211 shows positive effect in mid-stage hip fracture study; shares up 3% premarket

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is up 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VK5211 in patients with recent hip fractures. The results were presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research annual meeting in Montreal.

Following up on its initial announcement in November 2017, the company says VK5211 showed dose-dependent decreases in mean fat mass and dose-dependent increases in mean body weight. Treated patients also demonstrated dose-dependent increases in 6-minute walk test distance.

VK5211, the company's lead program for muscle and bone disorders, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator designed to selectively stimulate muscle and bone formation with reduced activity in peripheral tissues such as skin and prostate.

Development is ongoing.

